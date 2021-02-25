Shelter in place issued after gunfire reported in College Station apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have issued a shelter in place advisory after gunfire was reported at an apartment complex at 134 Luther Street.

Wellborn Road between Holleman Drive and George Bush Drive is currently closed as police respond to the call. They ask that everyone avoid the area.

⚠️ GUNFIRE at Southgate, 134 Luther Street. AVOID THE AREA. ⚠️ If In the immediate area: SHELTER IN PLACE. All updates via @CSTXPolice pic.twitter.com/npPk6plq9Z — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 25, 2021

🚨🚨🚨

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: 10:30 am

Here’s the latest on the standoff in College Station pic.twitter.com/D7hYY5xoik — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.