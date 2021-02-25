Advertisement

Shelter in place issued after gunfire reported in College Station apartment complex

Wellborn Road is closed
Shelter in place issued after gunfire reported in College Station apartment complex
Shelter in place issued after gunfire reported in College Station apartment complex(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have issued a shelter in place advisory after gunfire was reported at an apartment complex at 134 Luther Street.

Wellborn Road between Holleman Drive and George Bush Drive is currently closed as police respond to the call. They ask that everyone avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four cases of COVID-19 UK variant reported in Brazos County
Nathan Jones, 35
Wanted man accused of dealing drugs in Bryan
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
125 new COVID-19 cases, 33 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Wellborn Water customers had issues last week during the historic winter storm.
College Station mayor curious about CSU expansion into Wellborn area after historic winter weather problems
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Judge bans enforcement of Biden’s 100-day deportation pause

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
90 new COVID-19 cases, 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized
It was a rough week for cattle producers
From the Ground Up: Ranchers recovering from devastating cold
COVID in Context: Feb. 25
COVID in Context: Feb. 25
Getting a little damp!
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 2/25