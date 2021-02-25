Shelter in place issued after gunfire reported in College Station apartment complex
Wellborn Road is closed
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have issued a shelter in place advisory after gunfire was reported at an apartment complex at 134 Luther Street.
Wellborn Road between Holleman Drive and George Bush Drive is currently closed as police respond to the call. They ask that everyone avoid the area.
