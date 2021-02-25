Sloshing around some moisture, gray days return

Cold front has stalled in between B/CS and Houston to start Thursday, but it’s hardly “cold” anywhere across the Brazos Valley. Whether you’re in the 50s to near 70 again this afternoon, plan for the gray to come with a dash or two of showers. We’re still expecting the heavier rain and storms to stay well to our north, but rain gear will likely be needed for the afternoon / evening drive. After that, coverage looks more scattered, but cloudy skies and humid weather will continue right into the weekend.

Several disturbances roll across the state over the next several days. The majority of the upper level energy looks to sit to our north, so severe weather is currently not expected in our area. In fact, with the bulk of the rain looking to sit on the lighter side, rainfall totals look to range from 0.10″ - 0.50″ with the activity found over the next few days. Additional showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday ahead of another front that rolls in early next week. Intermittent sunshine is definitely a possibility this weekend, but don’t run around with any attire you wouldn’t mind getting a little wet/dirty.

Thursday: Cloudy, with an increasing rain chance throughout the day. High: 65. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 70% chance for scattered showers. Low: 53. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy, with a 40% chance for scattered showers. High: 67. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers possible. Low: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

