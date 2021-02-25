Texas A&M-Kentucky Volleyball Matches Postponed
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Volleyball matches between Texas A&M and Kentucky, scheduled to be played February 26 and 27, have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Texas A&M program.
The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force.
The opportunity to reschedule the matches will be evaluated.