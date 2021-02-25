Today is National Chili Day!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Feb. 25 is National Chili Day, and whether you add beans or not, celebrate the state dish of Texas with a bowl this Wednesday!

Texas chili is stated to have been created in San Antonio, according to Texas House Concurrent Resolution No. 18, 65th Legislature.

The legislation states Texas chili is unlike any other.

“President Lyndon B. Johnson commented that ‘chili concocted outside of Texas is a weak, apologetic imitation of the real thing,’ and Will Rogers described Texas chili as ‘the bowl of blessedness,’” according to HCR 18.

Click here to read the original house concurrent resolution, HCR 18.

There are many ways to create chili and one way that creates a passionate debate is the addition of beans. According to Cheryl and Bill Jamison in Texas Home Cooking (2011) in National Geographic, “Chili is an expression of the cook’s personality rather than codified chow.”

Here in the Brazos Valley, Harvey Washbangers is serving up a classic bowl of chili plus a few spins on the dish like a Frito Pie Dog and Chili Cheese Fries.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.