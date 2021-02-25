Treat of the Day: Antique dollhouse gets a new home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A century-old dollhouse that has been housed in Bryan’s Clara B. Mounce Library is getting a new home.

After almost three decades here in Bryan, the dollhouse is moving to the Harrie P. Woodson Library in Caldwell.

The antique three-story miniature house is a replica of a 19th-century Victorian ranch house. It’s filled with carefully crafted antique furnishings and was originally purchased in 1991 by antique doll collector, Glada Mae Trent Crocker, a Grimes County native, as a hobby project to restore. She later donated it to the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in the fall of 1993 in memory of her husband, Alfred, Texas A&M ’30, “for the pleasure of the child in each of us.”

This historic 12 room dollhouse will be revealed on Monday, Mar. 1 at the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library, to coincide with the membership drive of the library’s Woodchuck Club, a new year-round club for children.

Woodchuck Club

Throughout the year, Woodchuck members will have dozens of activities to complete at home in order to earn prizes and rewards. In addition to receiving special library benefits, all Woodchucks will be given an official membership card, button, handbook, and special gifts thanks to the generous support of Woodson Lumber Company and the Creative Memories Quilt Guild. Children of all ages are invited to sign-up during the club’s March 1 kick-off, or any time the library is open. There is no cost to join.

