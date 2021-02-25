Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Antique dollhouse gets a new home

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A century-old dollhouse that has been housed in Bryan’s Clara B. Mounce Library is getting a new home.

After almost three decades here in Bryan, the dollhouse is moving to the Harrie P. Woodson Library in Caldwell.

The antique three-story miniature house is a replica of a 19th-century Victorian ranch house. It’s filled with carefully crafted antique furnishings and was originally purchased in 1991 by antique doll collector, Glada Mae Trent Crocker, a Grimes County native, as a hobby project to restore. She later donated it to the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in the fall of 1993 in memory of her husband, Alfred, Texas A&M ’30, “for the pleasure of the child in each of us.”

This historic 12 room dollhouse will be revealed on Monday, Mar. 1 at the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library, to coincide with the membership drive of the library’s Woodchuck Club, a new year-round club for children.

Woodchuck Club

Throughout the year, Woodchuck members will have dozens of activities to complete at home in order to earn prizes and rewards. In addition to receiving special library benefits, all Woodchucks will be given an official membership card, button, handbook, and special gifts thanks to the generous support of Woodson Lumber Company and the Creative Memories Quilt Guild. Children of all ages are invited to sign-up during the club’s March 1 kick-off, or any time the library is open. There is no cost to join.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas
Car fire at gas station
Car catches fire at gas station, College Station firefighters contain blaze
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages
Four cases of COVID-19 UK variant reported in Brazos County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
8 COVID-19 deaths reported, 35 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

A sign for State Highway 79 in Buffalo, Texas.
District 17 Rep. Pete Sessions addresses concerns following historic winter storm
“Tragic does not even begin to describe” the suffering Texans endured, Abbott said Wednesday...
Gov. Greg Abbott, in statewide address, promises answers on winter weather disaster
Scattered rain will move across portions of the Brazos Valley Thursday, Friday, and into the...
Wednesday’s cold front leads in a cooler and soggy end to the workweek
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 2/24
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 2/24