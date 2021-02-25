Wednesday’s cold front leads in a cooler and soggy end to the workweek

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a spring-like stretch of days, a cold front moving in Wednesday evening will set up a cooler, but soggy back half of the workweek.

With cooler air filtering in off a north wind behind the cold front, temperatures are slated to dip down into the 50s for most by the early Thursday morning commute. With the cloud cover and scattered rain chances in the works for the next several days, afternoon highs will only look to top off in the mid 60s both Thursday and Friday afternoon.

A cooler end to the workweek is in store thanks to Wednesday night's cold front, but we'll quickly rebound into the 70s by the weekend. (KBTX)

With plenty of Gulf moisture in place, isolated showers/patches of drizzle will be a possibility the farther south you go late Wednesday night, but the bulk of the rain looks to hold off until Thursday and Friday. The cold front still looks to stall somewhere between B/CS and Houston, and with more moisture overrunning the top of that boundary, scattered showers will be a possibility throughout the second half of the week. An isolated chance for rain Thursday morning will turn into a widespread chance by Thursday afternoon and evening, with additional rounds likely through the overnight and into early Friday.

The good news for the Brazos Valley : severe weather is currently not anticipated with these next few rounds of rain. An isolated thunderstorm or two will be a possibility at times, but the threat for any severe activity or bigger fireworks sits up to our north. We’ll keep close eyes on PinPoint Radar, but general thinking is that the majority of what falls from the sky will be lighter in nature. That being said, some could pick up 0.10″ - 0.50″ of rain ahead of the weekend with a few localized higher totals not out of the question.

Rainfall totals of 0.10" - 0.50" will be possible over the next few days. (KBTX)

As additional disturbances move through the state and the stalled front retreats back to the north into the weekend, a scattered rain chance will stick around into early next week. While not looking to be a total washout, best to keep the rain jacket and umbrella in the car over the next several days!

As a few disturbances move through the state over the next several days, a daily rain chance sticks with us through the weekend and into early next week. (KBTX)

