121 new COVID-19 cases, Brazos County ICU occupancy at 112%

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 121 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 708 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 208 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,367 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

60 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,640 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 161 active probable cases and there have been 3,479 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 17,283. There have been 181,197 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 92 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 112 percent.

Currently, there are 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 618 staffed hospital beds with 84 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 81 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 53 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 28 1,796 1,740 28 3,731 1,254 Brazos 708 17,283 16,367 208 21,960 8,066 Burleson 245 2,197 1,918 34 1,808 636 Grimes 394 3,412 2,957 61 2,267 940 Houston 73 1,537 1,423 41 1,448 947 Lee 245 1,991 1,710 36 1,225 543 Leon 153 1,527 1,338 36 999 487 Madison 148 1,856 1,684 24 766 352 Milam 19 2,315 2,296 37 2,202 1,238 Montgomery 3,347 44,862 21,852 244 54,238 27,210 Robertson 206 1,997 1,756 35 1,588 592 San Jacinto 198 1,000 777 25 1,949 1,032 Trinity 59 655 575 21 1,761 652 Walker 152 8,452 8,187 113 4,347 1,999 Waller 70 3,407 3,297 40 3,453 1,607 Washington 448 3,634 3,105 81 5,305 1,599

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 59 new cases and 146 active cases on Feb. 23.

Currently, the university has reported 2,668 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 26, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 179,762 active cases and 2,380,295 recoveries. There have been 2,621,181 total cases reported and 22,736,802 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 42,285 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,265,754 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,599,222 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 6,319,195 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 344,102 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 25 at 3:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.