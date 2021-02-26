Advertisement

121 new COVID-19 cases, Brazos County ICU occupancy at 112%

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 121 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 708 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 208 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,367 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

60 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,640 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 161 active probable cases and there have been 3,479 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 17,283. There have been 181,197 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 92 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 112 percent.

Currently, there are 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 618 staffed hospital beds with 84 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 81 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 53 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin281,7961,740283,7311,254
Brazos70817,28316,36720821,9608,066
Burleson2452,1971,918341,808636
Grimes3943,4122,957612,267940
Houston731,5371,423411,448947
Lee2451,9911,710361,225543
Leon1531,5271,33836999487
Madison1481,8561,68424766352
Milam192,3152,296372,2021,238
Montgomery3,34744,86221,85224454,23827,210
Robertson2061,9971,756351,588592
San Jacinto1981,000777251,9491,032
Trinity59655575211,761652
Walker1528,4528,1871134,3471,999
Waller703,4073,297403,4531,607
Washington4483,6343,105815,3051,599

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 59 new cases and 146 active cases on Feb. 23.

Currently, the university has reported 2,668 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 26, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 179,762 active cases and 2,380,295 recoveries. There have been 2,621,181 total cases reported and 22,736,802 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 42,285 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,265,754 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,599,222 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 6,319,195 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 344,102 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 25 at 3:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Bridges, arrested 02/25/21
College Station police identify suspect in five hour standoff
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming “pretty soon”
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
90 new COVID-19 cases, 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized
A house fire late Thursday morning displaces three residents.
Bryan house fire displaces three residents
David Myers has been a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for the last 6 years.
Madison County deputy arrested on family violence charges

Latest News

Snow in Franklin, TX
Remaining Brazos Valley counties added to FEMA disaster declaration
Benjamin Molina, 38
Suspected drug dealer arrested with $8,000 in cash
Bryan police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 1100 block of S Texas Avenue. A...
Bryan stabbing suspect in custody
Vehicle catches fire on Highway 6 Friday morning
Vehicle on fire on Highway 6