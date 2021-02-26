Aggie baseball prepares for Round Rock Classic this weekend

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies face their first road test of the season as they compete in the talent-laden Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond starting Friday evening. The Aggies commence the tournament with a game against Baylor on Friday and follow it with games Oklahoma and Auburn on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The games are available for viewing on subscription-based FloBaseball.TV. Bill Culhane, Chris Mycoskie and David Saltzman share play-by-play duties while Mike Hardge handles the analysis throughout the tournament. All three games air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco and Scott Clendenin on the call.

Texas A&M makes a trip to Dell Diamond for the first time since 2007. This marks the Aggies’ third appearance in a tournament run by Peak Events after trips to the Frisco Classic at Dr Pepper Ballpark in 2018 and ’20.

The Aggies have played six games at Dell Diamond. All six games have come against Texas State with the Maroon & White owning a 5-1 edge in the meetings. The stadium was built in 2000 and the Maroon & White faced then-Southwest Texas State there for the first time on February 13, 2011 with the Aggies winning 7-3. Texas A&M also won in 2003 (2-1 - 10 inn), 2004 (10-5, 11 inn), 2005 (9-3) and 2007 (9-4). Texas State prevailed 6-4 in 2006.

This season, the Maroon & White have recorded double digits in the strikeout column all five games and they rank seventh in the country with 14.7 strikeouts per nine innings. In 2020,the Aggies ranked second in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.5). They also checked in at No. 16 for K-to-BB ratio (3.68).

First baseman Will Frizzell has three home runs in the last three games, including a pair in Wednesday’s win against Tarleton State.

This marks the second year of the Round Rock Classic.

ROUND ROCK CLASSIC

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (2-3) vs. BAYLOR BEARS (1-2), OKLAHOMA (2-2), AUBURN (5-0)Dell Diamond (11,631) • Round Rock, Texas PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #37 Dustin Saenz (Sr., LHP, 0-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. #22 Blake Helton (So., RHP, 0-0, 4.91)

• SATURDAY: #32 Bryce Miller (Jr., RHP, 0-0, 9.82 ERA) vs. TBD

• SUNDAY: #12 Jonathan Childress (Jr., LHP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD

SCHEDULE

Friday, 6 p.m. • Saturday, 6 p.m. • Sunday, 11 a.m.

RADIO

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone • Andrew Monaco and Scott Clendenin

LIVE VIDEO

FloBaseball.tv • Bill Culhane, David Saltzman, Chris Mycoskie (play-by-play), Mike Hardge (color analyst)

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS

tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

SERIES HISTORY

Texas lead series vs. Baylor, 184-135-4; Texas A&M and Oklahoma tied 36-36; Texas A&M leads series against Auburn, 13-9