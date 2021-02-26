Advertisement

Aggieland Outfitters warning about scholarship scam

Owners say a fake Instagram is asking people for personal information
Aggieland Outfitters warning the community about fake Instagram.
Aggieland Outfitters warning the community about fake Instagram.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Aggieland Outfitters is warning the community about a scam using their business name.

Business owners say a fake Instagram account is asking users for personal information under the guise of being a part of the store’s $6,000 scholarship program.

The fake account name is @AggielandOutfitters. They’re asking if anyone is approached by this account to report it.

“Aggieland Outfitters greatly values the safety and well-being of their customers, and they encourage the community to be wary of this malicious account,” said Hege Kalaouze Aggieland Outfitters Co-founder.

Those that wish to apply to the actual Aggieland Outfitters’ scholarship can enter by texting “Howdy” to 900-900 or by following the official Instagram account @aggieoutfitters

For more information on the scholarship click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Bridges, arrested 02/25/21
College Station police identify suspect in five hour standoff
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming “pretty soon”
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
90 new COVID-19 cases, 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized
A house fire late Thursday morning displaces three residents.
Bryan house fire displaces three residents
David Myers has been a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for the last 6 years.
Madison County deputy arrested on family violence charges

Latest News

Johnson Elementary Heart Project.
Johnson Elementary decorates school with affirmation hearts
Jonathan Bridges, arrested 02/25/21
College Station standoff suspect has prior prison time in TDCJ
Snow in Franklin, TX
Remaining Brazos Valley counties added to FEMA disaster declaration
Benjamin Molina, 38
Suspected drug dealer arrested with $8,000 in cash