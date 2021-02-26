Aggieland Outfitters warning about scholarship scam

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Aggieland Outfitters is warning the community about a scam using their business name.

Business owners say a fake Instagram account is asking users for personal information under the guise of being a part of the store’s $6,000 scholarship program.

The fake account name is @AggielandOutfitters. They’re asking if anyone is approached by this account to report it.

“Aggieland Outfitters greatly values the safety and well-being of their customers, and they encourage the community to be wary of this malicious account,” said Hege Kalaouze Aggieland Outfitters Co-founder.

Those that wish to apply to the actual Aggieland Outfitters’ scholarship can enter by texting “Howdy” to 900-900 or by following the official Instagram account @aggieoutfitters

