Aggies complete day one of SEC Indoor Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas-- The Texas A&M track & field teams completed day one of three of the SEC Indoor Championships at the Tyson Randal Track Center. The men’s distance medley relay highlighted the opening day finishing fifth with a time of 9:41.05, the 10th fastest time in Aggie history. Gavin Hoffpauir started the race with running 3:01.00 over 1,200 meters before passing the baton to Colby Zamzow, who clocked a 48.55 400m split. Moitalel Mpoke ran a 1:49.70 800m split before Jon Bishop brought it home with a mile split of 4:01.81.

Multi-athletes Allyson Andress and Tyra Gittens completed the pentathlon. Gittens placed sixth with 3,818 points and Andress finished 13th with 3,382 points. After placing in the top five in the opening three events, a miscalculation faltered Gittens’ day as she placed 16th in the long jump (4.11m/13-6) dropping her out of contention.

Josh Brown finished 11th in the weight throw with a series best throw of 20.06m/65-9.75.

The Aggies are back in action for day two of the SEC Indoor Championships on Friday beginning with the men’s high jump at noon, followed by preliminary running events at 2 p.m.

Quotables

Head Coach Pat Henry

On the men’s distance medley relay…

“I think our DMR did a great job. Jon [Bishop] comes back and runs a 4:01 mile for the second consecutive meet. Mpoke got on the track today and runs 1:49, those are all positive. I think our 1,200-meter split is better than what was ran today, but we still ran 9:41 and that’s significantly faster than what we’ve ran in a while.”

On Josh Brown and the competition of the SEC…

“Josh [Brown] had a descent throw today but not good enough to score in this competition. This meet is never down and it’s always great competition. I would say from top-to-bottom though in the women’s multi I don’t think it was that good of competition, there are some events from one year to the next that you never know what to look for.”

On Tyra Gittens…

“Extremely disappointing for Tyra Gittens, I’ve never seen her in this situation before and I hope she learned a lesson today. I hope she learned a little bit about herself in a pressure situation and she has to learn to double check her marks. There are a lot of things she’s gotta learn today and you don’t assume anything, something was haywired in the long jump but that is neither here or there because you must double-check. You have to be a smart athlete and you cannot rely on other people to do anything for you in this kind of situation.”

