Aggies Move Up The Leaderboard at SEC Championships

Columbia, Mo. – The Texas A&M men’s swimming team moved up in the standings as it continued competition at SEC Championships Thursday night at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The Maroon & White highlighted the evening with back-to-back podium finishes. The Aggies currently sit in fourth with 631points.

Junior Shaine Casas made his second individual trip to the podium so far this week after lowering his own school record in the 100 fly for the second time in one day. Sophomore Jace Brown added A-final points as he finished in eighth with a time of 47.21.

Senior Mark Theall made it back-to-back podium finishes for the Maroon & White, clocking in at 1:32.48 in the 200 free to earn the third individual medal of his career.

Freshman Vincent Ribeiro and junior Mark Schnippenkoetter started the evening for the Aggies in the 400 IM clocking in at 3:48.53 and 3:49.47, respectively. Sophomore Andres Puente clocked in at 52.58, good for sixth, in the 100 breast.

The 400 medley relay team of Casas, Brown, Puente and junior Kaloyan Bratanov finished in the top five with a time of 3:06.08 to close out day three.

The Aggies will return to action Friday with prelims beginning at 10 a.m. and finals to follow at 6 p.m.

Top Finishers

400 IM – Vincent Ribeiro – 3:48.53

100 Fly – Shaine Casas – 44.91

200 Free – Mark Theall – 1:32.48

100 Breast – Andres Puente – 52.58

100 Back – Ethan Gogulski – 46.87

400 Medley Relay – Shaine Casas, Jace Brown, Andres Puente, Kaloyan Bratanov – 3:06.08

Meet Details

Friday, February 2610 a.m. Prelims - Watch | Results

6 p.m. Finals: 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay - Watch | Results