Both Bryan, College Station Fire Departments deal with flooding damage following winter storm

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station Fire Departments are still dealing with issues from last week’s winter weather. Pipes burst at fire stations in both cities causing a messy cleanup inside.

Fans are blowing to dry out floors in the dormitories, halls and weight room at College Station Fire Station Number 3 on Barron Road.

Last week firefighters were responding to a record number of calls.

”We had a frozen pipe, a frozen water line but as water line was insulated and it still got cold enough to freeze and to burst so while the crews were out running calls they were going to call to call, back to back to back a water line here at the station broke,” explained Captain Stuart Marrs, of the College Station Fire Department.

Marrs showed us around the damaged areas.

”They finally made it back to the station. They found several inches of water on the ground they immediately had to start cleaning up so they called the city facilities and city utility people to come out and help,” he said.

Bryan Fire Department also had issues at Fire Station 2. During rolling blackouts their generator kicked off, causing some heating problems inside. Icicles also damaged some exterior lights. But the worst damage is at Fire Station 5.

”We had a sprinkler pipe break. The firefighters were able to stop the leak and evacuate that dorm and evacuate the water initially. That system has since been restored to service. Overall I think it was just our firefighters dealing with the same issues at home as everyone else,” said Assistant Marshal Gerald Burnett, of the Bryan Fire Department.

”Our firefighters were never out of service. They were able to respond constantly throughout this storm, even out of this station, even with the damage,” said Marrs.

CSFD also had a pipe burst at Fire Station 2 near A&M Consolidated High School. That flooding happened in the bay area causing less damage.

