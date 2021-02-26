Brazos vaccine hub officials developing drive-thru vaccination process

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force officials say drive-thru vaccinations may soon be available at the Brazos Center Hub.

Officials at the hub are developing a system for a drive-thru process and say they hope to conduct a trial sometime later next week.

The rear part of the Brazos Center parking lot near the lake is where officials plan to stage the potential drive-thru.

Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Leader Jim Stewart and his team are currently working on the logistics of how first and second-dose vaccine recipients will be handled. He says St. Joseph Health would prefer not to intermix people coming to the hub for their initial dose and final doses. The drive-thru could be a potential solution, Stewart explained. He says the drive-thru would be used to administer second doses only while the Brazos Center building would continue to handle first dose administration.

National Guard members have been stationed at the hub to learn how to create separate, independent hubs across the rest of the state. Stewart says those National Guard members have been helpful in the development of a potential drive-thru.

“We’ve been picking their brains because they’ve also been down to Washington County observing their drive-thru and seeing what works there and what doesn’t,” Stewart said, “and they’ve brought those lessons learned to us.”

Hub officials plan to release more information on the possibility of a drive-thru at the Brazos Center sometime next week.

Brazos Center hub update

In an exclusive interview with First News at Four, Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Leader Jim Stewart said the Brazos Center hub is on track to administer roughly 7,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. In order to meet that goal, the Brazos hub has been open 10 hours per day with volunteers working 11-hour days.

“We’re able to push out right at 2,000 doses of the vaccine doing that,” Stewart said.

As of the time of the interview, Stewart said 6,200 doses had been administered this week and he expected that number would be closer to 7,000 by closing. He said there would be some doses administered tomorrow morning as well.

Stewart says there may be up to 5,000 more doses of the vaccine arriving as early as next week.

“The rumor is, and I don’t have it confirmed yet, we’re getting an additional 5,000 doses next week,” Stewart said. He says those would likely be first doses.

If true, he says the Brazos Center hub will administer those doses Monday through Wednesday morning. He says Wednesday afternoon and Thursday with a possibility of Friday will all be used for second dose administration.

Stewart says 12,175 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Brazos Center since Jan. 28.

