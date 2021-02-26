Bryan ISD teachers celebrate Black History Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Black History Month has been celebrated throughout the Bryan ISD district in many ways.

As we approach the end of February teachers like Delandria Henderson and Brandi McMurray are reminding those that the learning doesn’t stop.

“You have to educate them about the seriousness and about the culture and the information in order for us to grow. We don’t want to just stay here and that’s it,” said Henderson “We have to keep empowering and growing and watering these students so they can understand and know about our culture.”

The two sisters grew up in the Bryan ISD district and say it helped shape them into who they are today.

“What I’ve learned from my family, from my church family, and from the different educators of Bryan ISD, I am able to empower the youth of this generation about Black history,” said McMurray.

“People have laid the foundation for me to accomplish my goals and dreams,” said Henderson “I feel that it’s important for us to continue teaching that, that way students also know that they can have those same dreams and accomplishments.”

Henderson has used this month to educate students at Jane Long Intermediate through things like power points, reading, and soul food tasting for staff.

“We tried to read literature that was by Black authors to show that there are all different types of cultures that contribute to literature,” said Henderson.

McMurray says over at Sam Rayburn Intermediate they celebrated with things like research projects and poetry slams.

“Everyone can learn to appreciate our similarities and respect the richness of everyone’s differences,” said McMurray “When we respect and appreciate each other’s differences, that’s when we can empower how great our nation really is.”

Both teachers say the goal is to expand learning beyond slavery.

“That’s not where our history stops. There is a lot more history, inventions, and more people that have created Black history even in today’s society,” said Henderson “When they learn about that you can see that their minds are blown because they might not have known that at first. It’s awesome to see that they’re really taking in this material.”

