Advertisement

Bryan stabbing suspect in custody

BPD is asking everyone to avoid the area
Bryan police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 1100 block of S Texas Avenue. A...
Bryan police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 1100 block of S Texas Avenue. A suspect is in custody.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A suspect is in custody for a stabbing, according to Bryan police.

The stabbing occurred at RNR Tire Express on South Texas Avenue. There is one victim, but police do not have an update on their status. Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.

BPD says a large police presence will be on scene and they ask that everyone avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Bridges, arrested 02/25/21
College Station police identify suspect in five hour standoff
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming “pretty soon”
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
90 new COVID-19 cases, 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized
A house fire late Thursday morning displaces three residents.
Bryan house fire displaces three residents
David Myers has been a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for the last 6 years.
Madison County deputy arrested on family violence charges

Latest News

Snow in Franklin, TX
Remaining Brazos Valley counties added to FEMA disaster declaration
Benjamin Molina, 38
Suspected drug dealer arrested with $8,000 in cash
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
121 new COVID-19 cases, Brazos County ICU occupancy at 112%
Vehicle catches fire on Highway 6 Friday morning
Vehicle on fire on Highway 6