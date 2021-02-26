Bryan stabbing suspect in custody

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A suspect is in custody for a stabbing, according to Bryan police.

The stabbing occurred at RNR Tire Express on South Texas Avenue. There is one victim, but police do not have an update on their status. Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.

BPD says a large police presence will be on scene and they ask that everyone avoid the area.

A suspect is in custody and this appears to be an isolated incident. There is no danger to the public at this time. A large law enforcement presence will be on scene. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) February 26, 2021

