Bryan stabbing suspect in custody
BPD is asking everyone to avoid the area
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A suspect is in custody for a stabbing, according to Bryan police.
The stabbing occurred at RNR Tire Express on South Texas Avenue. There is one victim, but police do not have an update on their status. Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.
BPD says a large police presence will be on scene and they ask that everyone avoid the area.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.