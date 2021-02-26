College Station police looking for missing teenager

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are asking for help to locate a missing teenager.

A tweet from CSPD states that Jordan Lester, 16, left her home around 11 p.m. on Feb. 24. She was wearing a gray hoodie, sweatpants, and black glasses with pink flowers. Lester is about 5′2″ and 115 lbs.

If you see her or know of her location, CSPD is asking you call 979-764-3600

