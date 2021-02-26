Advertisement

College Station police looking for missing teenager

Jordan Lester left her home on Feb. 24
Jordan Lester left her home around 11 p.m. on Feb. 24.
Jordan Lester left her home around 11 p.m. on Feb. 24.(College Station Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are asking for help to locate a missing teenager.

A tweet from CSPD states that Jordan Lester, 16, left her home around 11 p.m. on Feb. 24. She was wearing a gray hoodie, sweatpants, and black glasses with pink flowers. Lester is about 5′2″ and 115 lbs.

If you see her or know of her location, CSPD is asking you call 979-764-3600

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Bridges, arrested 02/25/21
College Station police identify suspect in five hour standoff
Bryan police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 1100 block of S Texas Avenue. A...
Bryan police identify fatal stabbing suspect, victim
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming “pretty soon”
A vehicle catches fire on Highway 6 early Friday morning
Highway 6 traffic back open in south Brazos County after vehicle fire
A house fire late Thursday morning displaces three residents.
Bryan house fire displaces three residents

Latest News

Fire Station 3 has damage in College Station after a pipe burst.
Both Bryan, College Station Fire Departments deal with flooding damage following winter storm
The donations will benefit students, faculty and staff.
Texas A&M Lead By Example Campaign raised $4.25 billion
Construction in Bryan
New economic development coming to the city of Bryan
Johnson Elementary Heart Project.
Johnson Elementary decorates school with affirmation hearts