College Station standoff suspect has prior prison time in TDCJ

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We are learning new detail about the criminal history of a College Station standoff suspect.

Jonathan Devon Bridges was arrested after a five hour standoff ended at Southgate Village Apartments Thursday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice tell us he was sent to prison in May 2015 for two, three-year-sentences for burglary of a habitation in Travis County. He was paroled in January 2016.

Bridges returned to prison after parole in February 2017 to serve a six year sentence for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Bell County. He was paroled Nov. 5, 2020. TDCJ says a warrant for his arrest was issued in Nov. 13, 2020 after he left the Temple District Parole Office without authorization.

TDCJ says he also failed to comply with a substance abuse treatment program.

He’s now accused of firing a gun at police during the incident Thursday. No one was hurt during the standoff at an apartment that wasn’t his.

He remains in the Brazos County Jail with bonds totaling $395,000.

