Advertisement

College Station standoff suspect has prior prison time in TDCJ

Jonathan Bridges has been paroled twice in Texas.
Jonathan Bridges, arrested 02/25/21
Jonathan Bridges, arrested 02/25/21(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We are learning new detail about the criminal history of a College Station standoff suspect.

Jonathan Devon Bridges was arrested after a five hour standoff ended at Southgate Village Apartments Thursday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice tell us he was sent to prison in May 2015 for two, three-year-sentences for burglary of a habitation in Travis County. He was paroled in January 2016.

Bridges returned to prison after parole in February 2017 to serve a six year sentence for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Bell County. He was paroled Nov. 5, 2020. TDCJ says a warrant for his arrest was issued in Nov. 13, 2020 after he left the Temple District Parole Office without authorization.

TDCJ says he also failed to comply with a substance abuse treatment program.

He’s now accused of firing a gun at police during the incident Thursday. No one was hurt during the standoff at an apartment that wasn’t his.

He remains in the Brazos County Jail with bonds totaling $395,000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Bridges, arrested 02/25/21
College Station police identify suspect in five hour standoff
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming “pretty soon”
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
90 new COVID-19 cases, 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized
A house fire late Thursday morning displaces three residents.
Bryan house fire displaces three residents
David Myers has been a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for the last 6 years.
Madison County deputy arrested on family violence charges

Latest News

Johnson Elementary Heart Project.
Johnson Elementary decorates school with affirmation hearts
Aggieland Outfitters warning the community about fake Instagram.
Aggieland Outfitters warning about scholarship scam
Snow in Franklin, TX
Remaining Brazos Valley counties added to FEMA disaster declaration
Benjamin Molina, 38
Suspected drug dealer arrested with $8,000 in cash