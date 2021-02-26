Council assesses College Station’s response to winter storm

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At Thursday night’s meeting, the College Station City Council received reports from multiple city departments about their to last week’s historic storm.

Before Thursday’s meeting, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said the council wanted to make sure they addressed the situations immediately, while events were fresh in people’s minds to best assess what happened.

“Any type of emergency that comes up gives us the groundwork to listen, to learn, and then to act, and that’s what we are going to be starting to do at the council meeting,” said Mooney on Thursday afternoon.

College Station Utilities, which saw rolling blackouts throughout its service area in addition to weather-related outages talked about the challenges they faced during the storm.

Timothy Crabb, CSU General Manager, noted the utility provider had to move to manually rolling blackouts after their system failed. Crabb said CSU had to adjust the number of megawatts they were providing 55 times throughout the entire event.

Crabb also noted that transformers had to be replaced throughout the service area, but was proud there were no injuries or damage to vehicles.

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch noted that the police station experienced a loss of power after its generator switch failed, causing their dispatch call center to go down briefly.

Both CSPD and CSU said they don’t currently have four-wheel-drive vehicles, which they told the council, would have been useful for an event like this.

College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann said his department responded to record calls but had trouble on the roads with the icy conditions. Still, they were able to respond to every single call that came in.

Two College Station firehouses were damaged by broken pipes. One suffered minor damage, while another suffered significant damage and is currently operating at a lower capacity.

Mooney says listening to entities like public works and law enforcement will help the council make sure the city is better prepared for future storms. He says it’s a conversation that will continue as the council gets closer to looking at next year’s budget.

“When you say, ‘should we be better prepared?’ What is the cost of being better prepared, and what is the cost of not being prepared? That’s what we’re going to have to weigh in on this over the next several months,” said Mooney.

City officials say it will take a while to assess the city’s total financial losses from the storm.

