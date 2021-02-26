EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK: Last Shot Xpresso opening in south College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Last Shot Xpresso opens its newest location this Saturday in south College Station.
Last Shot Xpresso will feature a variation of coffee, teas, and food all under a cool and swanky atmosphere that will also highlight various athletes.
The official grand opening kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Former Texas A&M and NFL football players, Mike Evans, DeShazor Everett, Ricky Seals-Jones, Tra Carson, and Brandon Williams will be in attendance signing Last Shot Xpresso stickers, no outside merchandise will be allowed. Plus, the menu will be 50% off during the grand opening.
Last Shot Xpresso is the official coffee provider of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. The coffee brand also has a location on Texas A&M’s Rellis campus.
The coffee shop is owned by Lousiana native Floyd Raven who played football for Texas A&M and in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots.
