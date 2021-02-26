Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK: Last Shot Xpresso opening in south College Station

Former Aggie Football player Floyd Raven is opening up another location in South College Station.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Last Shot Xpresso opens its newest location this Saturday in south College Station.

Last Shot Xpresso will feature a variation of coffee, teas, and food all under a cool and swanky atmosphere that will also highlight various athletes.

The official grand opening kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Former Texas A&M and NFL football players, Mike Evans, DeShazor Everett, Ricky Seals-Jones, Tra Carson, and Brandon Williams will be in attendance signing Last Shot Xpresso stickers, no outside merchandise will be allowed. Plus, the menu will be 50% off during the grand opening.

This Saturday February 27th, We would like to Invite you to Last Shot Xpresso’s Grand Opening of its 3rd Location! ...

Posted by Last Shot Xpresso on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Last Shot Xpresso is the official coffee provider of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. The coffee brand also has a location on Texas A&M’s Rellis campus.

The coffee shop is owned by Lousiana native Floyd Raven who played football for Texas A&M and in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots.

