Highway 6 traffic back open in south Brazos County after vehicle fire

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle on fire near the roadway diverted traffic off Highway 6 northbound near the south Brazos County Nantucket Cove subdivision. The scene has been cleared and the road is now back open.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the vehicle on the side of the highway.

Firefighters put out flames after vehicle catches fire on Highway 6
Firefighters put out flames after vehicle catches fire on Highway 6(KBTX)

According to the College Station Fire Department, no one was injured. They got the call about the fire around 8:15 a.m. and it looks like the flames started in the engine compartment.

