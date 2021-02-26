Advertisement

Johnson Elementary decorates school with affirmation hearts

Hundreds of hearts cover the windows and front doors of the school
Johnson Elementary Heart Project.
Johnson Elementary Heart Project.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Johnson Elementary used the month of February to show love and appreciation for students and staff.

“I think it’d be kind and something that people would really like to know that they’re appreciated,” said Nylah Quallas a third-grade student.

All month in-person and virtual students were encouraged to pick up construction paper hearts to write an affirmation on.

Now those hearts cover the doors and front windows of the school.

“I was thanking the principal for everything she does for the school and I affirmed students for things they do and teachers,” said Carlos Mendez a third-grade student.

Every classroom filled out more than 75 hearts.

Staff says it’s been a great way to boost morale and remind everyone what they’re here for.

JOHNSON HEART PROJECT! ❤️ Construction hearts will be available for students to take home and write an affirmation for...

Posted by Johnson Elementary in Bryan ISD on Sunday, January 31, 2021

