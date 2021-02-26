Little girl sparks friendship with mailman

BASALT, Colorado (KUSA) - A little girl with autism in Colorado has developed a special bond with her neighborhood mail carrier.

Ivy Hutchens’ mom says her daughter has a hard time making friends and she connects more easily with adults.

Every day, Ivy waits on her porch for Bruce the mailman to deliver the mail to their home.

He’s also shared special gifts with Ivy, including a postal sweater for Christmas and a card signed by her friends at her local post office.

The family says Bruce has delivered the mail to them for several years now.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.