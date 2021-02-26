Mumford advances to quarterfinals after 46-41 win over Hearne

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Mumford Mustangs used a balanced scoring attack to beat Hearne 46-41 Thursday night at Tiger Gym in the Area Round of the UIL Class 2A Boys’ State Basketball Playoffs.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by LeAnthony Dykes who had 12 points. Bryson Rodriguez added 10 and Ruben Sustaita tossed in 10 too.

Mumford trailed Hearne 20-19 at the break in a physical game, but the Mustangs were able to equalize Hearne’s size advantage with solid outside shooting in the physical contest of two schools separated by just 11 miles in Robertson County.

Mumford advances to the quarterfinals and will face Hull-Daisetta on Saturday evening at 5 at Willis High School.

