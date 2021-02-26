New economic development coming to the city of Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council met Tuesday to vote on a new high-end mixed-use development agreement that would bring senior housing, multiple businesses and restaurants to the University and Copperfield corridor.

The project is expected to have a $22 million price tag. The city of Bryan chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement will provide a fifty percent reimbursement of the increase in the city of Bryan ad valorem taxes collected from the development not to exceed $290,000.

According to the city of Bryan, finances for this reimbursement will come from the development itself and will provide an incentive for an added tax base that will contribute revenues to the City long after reimbursements end. Reimbursements are set to begin within 18 months after the residential portion of the project is completed.

Bryan city manager Joey Dunn says the city is always striving to bring new businesses to town while continuing to do what they can to support existing businesses. He says phase one of the project is the active senior living housing. Construction is scheduled to begin in the next six months.

Phase two of the project is the retail/ restaurant construction, in which the project is expected to be completed in the next three and a half years.

Courtesy: City of Bryan- Bryan Mixed-Use Development Rendering (KBTX)

“The city’s participation is really not just for senior or residential it’s really to get commercial on the ground,” said Dunn. “Right now, that being a second phase, we want to make sure that the developers don’t just build the residential and then be done with it.”

Dunn says the city is showing signs of recovery from the pandemic. He says businesses and franchisees are choosing Bryan as their new home. The most recent commercial projects and permits include a new Raising Canes, Chick-Fil-A, Big Shots Golf, Dutch Brothers Coffee, Drew’s Carwash, Zen Coffee, and the 101 Night Club.

“We’ve seen six new businesses in our downtown Bryan area alone,” said Dunn. “Everything from retail to boutique type of stores, mom and pop locally owned businesses.”

Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce president Glen Brewer says housing and new developments in any form will spur economic growth in our community.

“As new rooftops are being built, new businesses and industries emerge,” said Brewer. “So there’s going to be grocery stores then, and that’s going to be followed by smaller restaurants followed by barbershops, all kinds of services to be available to the people living in those new rooftops. The new industries bring in new rooftops; new rooftops bring in more retail.”

Dunn says the University Drive Corridor where the new construction will take place is the gateway between Bryan and College Station, and things can only grow from there.

“Right now over the last year, and I’d say most cities right now are doing what we can to support existing businesses,” said Dunn. “Developments like this are the thing we want to see moving forward, creating new opportunities for new commercial.”

The Bryan city council voted unanimously 6-0 to approve the economic development agreement.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.