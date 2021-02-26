No. 22 Women’s Tennis Opens SEC Play with Win at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 22 Texas A&M women’s tennis earned four singles wins to defeat South Carolina, 4-2, Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center. The Aggies improved to 9-2 this year and 1-0 in SEC play while the Gamecocks fell to 4-6 overall and 1-2 against the league.

“That was an amazing victory for our team,” head coach Mark Weaver explained. “We have lost to them the last several times and to beat them on the road, at their place, was a huge win for our program. It was amazing class and character by our group all the way through the match. I am extremely proud to coach this team. To bounce back from losing the doubles point on the road against one of the best teams in the conference speaks volumes for our team.”

Despite trailing early in the match, the Maroon & White dominated singles action winning first sets on four of six courts converting all four to victories. A&M’s Katya Townsend made quick work of No. 93 Emma Shelton on court three, 6-1, 6-3, to even the team match at one-all. The Gamecocks took their final lead of the day at 2-1 after picking up a point on court one.

Dorthea Faa-Hviding outlasted Silvia Chinellato 7-5, 6-4 on court four to even the team score at two before No. 65 Tatiana Makarova bested No. 30 Megan Davies 7-6(2), 6-2 to give the Aggies their first lead of the day. Renee McBryde clinched the win for A&M with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 win on court five over Allie Gretkowski.

The match started briefly at 8 a.m. (CT), but rain forced a nearly four-hour delay. Following the pause in play, the Gamecocks secured the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead. South Carolina’s Ana Cruz and Allie Gretkowski topped A&M Jessica Anzo and Riley McQuaid, 6-1, on court three followed by a 6-1 victory by Megan Davies and Mia Horvit on court one over Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova.

With the win over the Gamecocks, A&M now holds a 5-4 advantage in the all-time series between the two teams including a 3-2 mark in Columbia. The loss was the first home SEC loss for South Carolina since March 17, 2019 against then-No. 2 Georgia.

The Maroon & White remain on the road for a Sunday showdown against Florida. First serve against the Gators is set at noon at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville.

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs South Carolina

2/26/2021 at Columbia, S.C.

(Carolina Tennis Center)

#22 Texas A&M 4, South Carolina 2

Singles competition

1. #34 Mia Horvit (SC) def. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-2, 6-4

2. #64 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. #30 Megan Davies (SC) 7-6 (7-2), 6-2

3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. #93 Emma Shelton (SC) 6-1, 6-3

4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Silvia Chinellato (SC) 7-5, 6-4

5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Allie Gretkowski (SC) 7-5, 1-6, 6-3

6. Ana Cruz (SC) vs. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-2, 3-6, 2-2, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. #29 Megan Davies/Mia Horvit (SC) def. #39 Jayci Goldsmith/Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 6-4

2. #20 Silvia Chinellato/Emma Shelton (SC) vs. Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Renee McBryde (TAMU) 4-5, unfinished

3. Ana Cruz/Allie Gretkowski (SC) def. Jessica Anzo/Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-1

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 9-2, 1-0 SEC; National ranking #22

South Carolina 4-6, 1-2 SEC

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (3,1,4,2,5)

