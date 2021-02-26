Advertisement

No. 3 Aggies Set Up SEC Title Showdown with 73-67 Win at Alabama

(KBTX)
By Associated Press / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (AP)--Jordan Nixon and Kayla Wells each scored 16 points and No. 3 Texas A&M won its ninth straight game, beating Alabama 73-67 on Thursday night.

Nixon and Wells combined to contribute 10 points during a 19-3 run for the Aggies to close the second quarter which essentially put the game out of reach for the Crimson Tide.

After Texas A&M (21-1, 12-1 SEC) led for most of the first quarter, Alabama used a 10-0 run to take a 26-23 lead in the second quarter. The Aggies then used that big run to end the half taking a 42-29 lead into halftime.

Alabama (15-7, 8-7) showed fight in the fourth quarter, after trailing by as many as 21 in the second half. The Tide opened the fourth on a 16-4 run and cut the deficit to 70-65 with Jordan Lewis’ 3-pointer with 1:25 left.

However, in the end, the deficit was too large for the Crimson Tide to overcome as the Aggies held on for the win.

Texas A&M senior leader N’dea Jones, who had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, ended the initial Alabama fourth-quarter run with a layup.

Lewis led Alabama in scoring, finishing with 21 points, five assists, and four steals. Jasmine Walker had a double-double for Alabama with 11 points and 11 rebounds. --- POSTGAME NOTES RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

  • Texas A&M climbs to 21-1 with a 12-1 record in Southeastern Conference play.
  • Alabama drops to 15-7 overall with an 8-7 mark against SEC opponents.
  • The Aggies improve to 10-1 in the all-time series against the Crimson Tide and 5-0 in Tuscaloosa.

TEAM NOTES

  • The Aggies will play for their first SEC Regular Season Title in program history on Sunday against No. 5 South Carolina.
  • They will be competing for the first regular season championship since they won the Big 12 crown in the 2006-07 season.
  • Texas A&M ended the first half on a 13-0 run that gave it a 42-29 lead going into the break.
  • The Aggies once again enjoyed a 10-point lead against their opponent, marking the 19th game that they have built a double-digit cushion.
  • A&M shot 52.9% from the field in the first half
  • The Aggies are 9-1 on the road this season, their most away wins since the 2018-19 campaign.
  • The Maroon & White caused 18 turnovers and scored 22 points of those mistakes.
  • Texas A&M won the battle in the paint, 36-26.
  • For the 10th time this season, four Aggies scored in double digits.
  • Jasmine Walker of Alabama only scored 11 points, while she has been averaging 20.8 points per game this year.
  • Texas A&M started its 22nd consecutive game of the season with a lineup of Aaliyah WilsonJordan NixonKayla WellsN’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

  • N’dea Jones registered her 13th double-double this season and the 39th of her career, scoring 12 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
  • Jones had 10 of her rebounds at the half against the Crimson Tide.
  • N’dea Jones now has 996 rebounds in her career, only seven from surpassing A&M’s all-time leader, Anriel Howard.
  • Jordan Nixon had a team-high 11 points in the first half, going 4-of-5 from the field.
  • Nixon finished the game with 16 points and three made 3-pointers.
  • Kayla Wells posted 16 points with four assists, going 6-of-13 from the field.
  • The Dallas, Texas, native notched her 12th double-digit scoring effort of the season and 62st such performance of her career.
  • Aaliyah Wilson finished with 10 points, dropping double digits in points for the 17th time in the 2020-21 campaign and 36th time in her career.
  • Destiny Pitts nailed three more 3-pointers, bring her season total to 45.
  • Anna Dreimane came off the bench and gave valuable minutes, swatting away one shot and nabbing a steal.
  • Head coach Gary Blair sees his career record improve to 834-331 overall with a 426-168 mark since taking the helm at Texas A&M in 2003-04.

UP NEXT Texas A&M will play for the SEC Regular Season Championship at Reed Arena at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Most Read

Jonathan Bridges, arrested 02/25/21
College Station police identify suspect in five hour standoff
Four cases of COVID-19 UK variant reported in Brazos County
Nathan Jones, 35
Wanted man accused of dealing drugs in Bryan
Wellborn Water customers had issues last week during the historic winter storm.
College Station mayor curious about CSU expansion into Wellborn area after historic winter weather problems
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming “pretty soon”

Latest News

Weimar knocks off Normangee in area round playoff game
Huntington ends Lady Owls season in quarterfinals 56-49
Aggies complete day one of SEC Indoor Championships
Texas A&M Baseball
Aggie baseball prepares for Round Rock Classic this weekend