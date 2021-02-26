No. 3 Aggies Set Up SEC Title Showdown with 73-67 Win at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (AP)--Jordan Nixon and Kayla Wells each scored 16 points and No. 3 Texas A&M won its ninth straight game, beating Alabama 73-67 on Thursday night.

Nixon and Wells combined to contribute 10 points during a 19-3 run for the Aggies to close the second quarter which essentially put the game out of reach for the Crimson Tide.

After Texas A&M (21-1, 12-1 SEC) led for most of the first quarter, Alabama used a 10-0 run to take a 26-23 lead in the second quarter. The Aggies then used that big run to end the half taking a 42-29 lead into halftime.

Alabama (15-7, 8-7) showed fight in the fourth quarter, after trailing by as many as 21 in the second half. The Tide opened the fourth on a 16-4 run and cut the deficit to 70-65 with Jordan Lewis’ 3-pointer with 1:25 left.

However, in the end, the deficit was too large for the Crimson Tide to overcome as the Aggies held on for the win.

Texas A&M senior leader N’dea Jones, who had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, ended the initial Alabama fourth-quarter run with a layup.

Lewis led Alabama in scoring, finishing with 21 points, five assists, and four steals. Jasmine Walker had a double-double for Alabama with 11 points and 11 rebounds. --- POSTGAME NOTES RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M climbs to 21-1 with a 12-1 record in Southeastern Conference play.

Alabama drops to 15-7 overall with an 8-7 mark against SEC opponents.

The Aggies improve to 10-1 in the all-time series against the Crimson Tide and 5-0 in Tuscaloosa.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies will play for their first SEC Regular Season Title in program history on Sunday against No. 5 South Carolina.

They will be competing for the first regular season championship since they won the Big 12 crown in the 2006-07 season.

Texas A&M ended the first half on a 13-0 run that gave it a 42-29 lead going into the break.

The Aggies once again enjoyed a 10-point lead against their opponent, marking the 19th game that they have built a double-digit cushion.

A&M shot 52.9% from the field in the first half

The Aggies are 9-1 on the road this season, their most away wins since the 2018-19 campaign.

The Maroon & White caused 18 turnovers and scored 22 points of those mistakes.

Texas A&M won the battle in the paint, 36-26.

For the 10th time this season, four Aggies scored in double digits.

Jasmine Walker of Alabama only scored 11 points, while she has been averaging 20.8 points per game this year.

Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, Texas A&M started its 22nd consecutive game of the season with a lineup of Aaliyah Wilson N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson

INDIVIDUAL NOTES