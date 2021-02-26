Opportunities for additional showers through a warmer weekend

How high your thermometer climbed Friday afternoon depended on what side of the Brazos Valley you were on. As a stationary front continues to bisect the Brazos Valley, temperatures topped off in the 50s the farther northwest you traveled and the 70s the farther southeast you sat. A few peeks of sunshine will accompany the afternoon drive home, and temperatures will fall through the 60s for Friday evening plans. As the stationary front retreats north as a warm front through the overnight, additional light, scattered showers/drizzle will be possible early Saturday. That scattered rain chance turns into a very isolated chance for rain through the afternoon, with most looking to sit on the drier side through the back half of the day.

Afternoon highs are considerably warmer Saturday afternoon with most headed for the mid-to-upper 70s after starting the day off in the upper 50s/low 60s. A healthy south-southeast breeze returns through the first half of the weekend, gusting upwards of 30 mph+ at times throughout the day. Sunday features another warm and breezy day with afternoon highs near 80°, before a cold front approaches the Brazos Valley later in the day. As this cold front pushes through the area late Sunday and into early Monday, moisture and energy ahead of that boundary will give way to additional scattered showers and thunderstorms, before we try to quiet things down into the middle of the week. Bottom line: plenty of dry spots to be found this weekend, but keep the rain gear in the car!

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Low: 59. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance for scattered showers. High: 77. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting 30 mph+ at times.

Saturday Night: Cloudy. Low: 67. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy, with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 78. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 25 mph+ at times.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.