Remaining Brazos Valley counties added to FEMA disaster declaration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson and Leon Counties, along with 16 others across the state, have been added to FEMA’s major disaster declaration from last week’s severe winter storms.

The two counties were the only remaining Brazos Valley counties not included in the declaration, despite widespread power outages and damages from the storm. Trinity County, located just to the east of the Brazos Valley, was also included in the update.

“Thank you to our federal partners at FEMA for granting approval for these 18 counties,” said Gov. Abbott. “I look forward to working with them to ensure the remaining counties in this request are approved, as well as other counties throughout our state who are in need of assistance.”

The 18 counties added Friday are Atascosa, Bandera, Brooks, Duval, Eastland, Ector, Goliad, Howard, Jim Hogg, Karnes, Kleberg, Leon, Llano, Newton, Robertson, Trinity, Webb, and Willacy.

According to a release from Governor Greg Abbott’s office, the Texas Division of Emergency Management requested a total of 54 new counties be added to the disaster declaration on Thursday, including Fayette and Lee Counties. Only 18 were ultimately approved by the federal government.

The state says they will continue to re-request counties to be added to the declaration as people fill out TDEM’s State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) to help the state identify damage from the winter weather.

31 additional counties were added to the original declaration on Monday, including Milam and Washington Counties.

