Scattered rain chances in store over the next few days

As a stationary front continues to sit in between B/CS and Houston, scattered showers/drizzle sparked from moisture overriding the top of that boundary will keep going right through our Friday. Though plenty of dry spots will be found throughout the last day of the workweek and into the weekend, a scattered rain chance in the morning turns into an isolated rain chance by the afternoon for an additional passing shower to pop up here and there. With the bulk of the rain looking to sit on the lighter side, rainfall totals still look to range from 0.10″ - 0.50″+ with the activity found through the first half of the weekend.

After another afternoon with highs in the 60s Friday (potentially low 70s for folks on the southern side of the stalled front), the 70s make a quick return through the weekend with a scattered rain chance both Saturday and Sunday. Pockets of sunshine may be found at times, but plan to keep the rain gear in the car in case a few showers roll on through. Another cold front looks to arrive early next week and brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms, before we try to quiet things down for the better part of next week!

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance for scattered showers in the morning, ahead of an isolated rain chance through the afternoon. High: 67. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers possible. Low: 60. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance for scattered showers. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy. Low: 66. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

