Advertisement

Scattered rain chances in store over the next few days

By Max Crawford
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As a stationary front continues to sit in between B/CS and Houston, scattered showers/drizzle sparked from moisture overriding the top of that boundary will keep going right through our Friday. Though plenty of dry spots will be found throughout the last day of the workweek and into the weekend, a scattered rain chance in the morning turns into an isolated rain chance by the afternoon for an additional passing shower to pop up here and there. With the bulk of the rain looking to sit on the lighter side, rainfall totals still look to range from 0.10″ - 0.50″+ with the activity found through the first half of the weekend.

After another afternoon with highs in the 60s Friday (potentially low 70s for folks on the southern side of the stalled front), the 70s make a quick return through the weekend with a scattered rain chance both Saturday and Sunday. Pockets of sunshine may be found at times, but plan to keep the rain gear in the car in case a few showers roll on through. Another cold front looks to arrive early next week and brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms, before we try to quiet things down for the better part of next week!

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance for scattered showers in the morning, ahead of an isolated rain chance through the afternoon. High: 67. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers possible. Low: 60. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance for scattered showers. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy. Low: 66. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Bridges, arrested 02/25/21
College Station police identify suspect in five hour standoff
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming “pretty soon”
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
90 new COVID-19 cases, 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized
A house fire late Thursday morning displaces three residents.
Bryan house fire displaces three residents
David Myers has been a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for the last 6 years.
Madison County deputy arrested on family violence charges

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Scattered rain chances in store over the next few days
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Sloshing around some moisture, gray days return
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Wednesday night’s cold front sparks late week rain chances
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Humidity is back, but bigger rain chances lag behind a bit