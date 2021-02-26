Sen. Schwertner senses real “determination to get this right” as ERCOT hearings begin Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Both the Texas Senate and House of Representatives held hearings with ERCOT and executives of power companies Thursday about the massive failures of the state’s power grid last week caused by the winter storms.

Committees in both chambers met to find out what led to statewide electrical blackouts in the face of last week’s unprecedented weather event. Sen. Charles Schwertner sits on the Business & Commerce Committee, which called one of Thursday’s hearings.

“There’s a palpable sense of frustration about what happened to families, businesses, and individuals across Texas last week,” Schwertner said. “But there’s also a determination that I sense to get this right and to fix it so it never happens again.”

Chairs and executives of industry stakeholders testified to provide lawmakers a full picture of what happened.

“The load we were anticipating, it wasn’t only going to bust a winter record,” ERCOT President & CEO Bill Magness said during his testimony. “What we were seeing in our forecast, it could break the summer record in Texas. It’s stunning to me to even say that.”

Magness said they need to find solutions to even the forces of supply and demand on the grid when it’s forced to deal with extraordinary circumstances.

“We were stuck. We could not put that much demand back on the system. The generation to serve it wasn’t quite there. The outages couldn’t rotate, so we still needed that sacrifice,” Magness said. “We need to fix that. We’ve got to find a way, and I don’t know exactly what it is.”

The committees reviewed a wide variety of energy-related topics, such as grid infrastructure and renewable generation, to ensure future reliability.

“There needs to be a revamping of the oversight, regulation, and enforcement purview and options that are available,” Schwertner said. “I want to make sure that some of the utility companies and natural gas companies weren’t trying to profit or price gauge. The financial aspects of it are complex, but we’re looking at it at all angles, regarding coordination of supply in the wholesale market, as well as in the retail electrical market.”

Schwertner says some of the reforms that need to be made are coming into clearer focus after Thursday’s testimony.

“We need to strengthen those to make sure compliance is made regarding certain things like weatherization of power plants when cold weather occurs,” Schwertner said. “We need to make sure we inspect those and go out and actually look at what they did and what their plan is, and make sure that we like it.”

Schwertner says lawmakers are hitting this head-on so weather events can’t bring the system to its knees ever again.

“One day of this weather the grid could’ve handled pretty well,” one witness who testified in the joint hearing of State Affairs and Energy Resources of the Texas House said. “Two days, three days, four days, suddenly this is unprecedented. And the question is, are we going to see this routinely, and if we are, what are the options? That’s something we’re gathering for you right now.”

The legislature is still in the early investigative stages of getting to the bottom of what happened, Schwertner says. Many more hearings will be forthcoming.

“This is one of the biggest issues I’ve faced in 12 years in the legislature,” Schwertner said. “I believe the importance of it is well recognized by my fellow members in the legislature.”

