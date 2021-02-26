Suspected drug dealer arrested with $8,000 in cash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer was arrested with thousands of dollars in cash after police reportedly found him smoking in an apartment parking lot.

According to College Station Police, Benjamin Molina, 38, was in a parked car on Harvey Road with several other people near midnight Thursday. The officer smelled marijuana and searched everyone.

According to authorities, Molina had $8,000 in cash, a digital scale, and 56 grams of pills.

Molina was arrested and charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery and marijuana possession.

