Texas A&M health officials urging campus community to get involved in COVID-19 testing push

By Andy Krauss
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M doctors are urging students, faculty, and staff to get involved in a push for COVID-19 testing over the next few days.

As part of this push, five campus testing locations are offering expanded hours through Saturday, February 27. To find a list of these locations and their respective hours, click here.

Experts say they don’t want Aggies to get complacent after a cluster of more social events like Super Bowl parties, Valentines’ Day, and the lockdowns last week caused by the historic winter storms.

”What our concern is for all of you who had to get together and share resources, maybe congregate where somebody had heat or electricity, and maybe be closer together because you were trying to stay warm,” Texas A&M Infectious Disease Epidemiologist Dr. Rebecca Fischer said. “This presents, of course, all of the same opportunities for virus spread.”

Fischer says the health officials have been “flying blind” the last couple weeks because testing locations closed down during the storms and wiped out an entire week’s worth of tests that is critical to tracking the activity of the virus.

“Coming out this weekend on the other end of that, we thought this is a time we really need people to test because we don’t know their status,” Fischer said.

The university has five more of these testing pushes scheduled through the end of April. Fischer says they are partially designed to help everyone in the campus community develop better and more frequent testing habits in hopes of making part of their routines.

“Just like with many infections and diseases that are out there, the only way we really know if we have coronavirus is to take a laboratory test,” Fischer said. “This is a strategy that we’re trying to get students to adopt and make it a habit. We want them to realize that testing is normal, and there’s no stigma associated with testing positive.”

Fischer says the type of tests that are administered are the saliva tests, and people can expect to get their results back in one to two business days.

