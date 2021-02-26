Advertisement

Texas A&M Lead By Example Campaign raised $4.25 billion

The campaign is the largest of its kind in Texas history.
The donations will benefit students, faculty and staff.
The donations will benefit students, faculty and staff.(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is celebrating a fundraising milestone. After a more than nine year effort their Lead By Example Campaign has raised more $4.25 billion.

The fundraising process came from generous donors including Former Students. In all, 903,600 gifts were contributed to the campaign making it the biggest higher education capital campaign project in Texas history. That money benefits students, faculty and staff in various ways.

“Those gifts are looked after by the Texas A&M Foundation and other affiliates. They make sure that every one of those dollars is accounted for and goes to the passion and the desire of the donor and I think that is really important and it’s reassuring for families that give a lot of money to the university to make sure that that money is going where it’s supposed to go,” said Amy Smith, Texas A&M Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and Senior Vice President.

The donations will help with things like scholarships, facilities and education activities at the university.

