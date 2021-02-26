Advertisement

This week’s Classroom Champion is Dannicka Diserens.

Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Dannicka Diserens. The North Zulch High School Senior has a 4.2 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in her class.

“I’ve seen a little bit of both...I’ve seen some passion a little bit vocally, I’ve seen some passion by leading by example; diving on the floor. Just like I said giving great effort and big key plays. I think her teammates can count on her to be consistent with that, and that’s definitely something that’s important, knowing your teammates can count on you. And for your teammates as well, knowing that they can count on you to be consistent.” - Clay Todd, Athletic Director

“Dannicka and her dad lost her mother when Dannicka was really young. Dannicka’s dad and her aunt are at everything that Dannicka does. It doesn’t matter if Dannicka’s playing musical chairs, or Dannicka is competing for a State Championship, or Dannicka’s coloring a picture, they are there to support her. And I think part of her drive is to make sure when she graduates that she does her best to obtain athletic scholarships, extracurricular scholarships to help her dad out. She wants to be able to give back to him and to provide for him.” - Michelle Padgett. Coach

“I would have to say that my dad is the person who motivates me most, and he has every since I was little. He’s always been my biggest supporter and he makes sure even when I am having a bad day, or when I get a bad grade, or lose a game, or anything like that. He’s always the first person to tell me it will be ok. Well at the same time being strict and telling me that I have to keep my grades up, I have to keep practicing harder, I have to be the best that I can be,” says Diserens.

After high school, Dannicka will attend the Texas A&M University and will pursue a degree in Kinesiology, in hopes to become a Physical Therapist one day.

Congratulations to Dannicka Diserens of North Zulch High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

