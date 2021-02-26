Treat of the Day: Blinn College nursing program ranked highly

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program has once again been ranked among the best in the state.

www.registerednursing.org recently ranked Blinn’s program as the 7th best out of 120 institutions across texas.

The rankings were based on each program’s National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) first-attempt pass rates, tuition cost, average program length, geo coverage, further educational pathways and partnerships, and the number of annual cohorts offered according to Blinn College officials.

The ranking adds to Blinn’s recent accolades. In January, NursingProcess.org ranked Blinn No. 2 among 268 schools offering nursing programs in the Southwest United States. In 2020, RNCareers.org and RegisterNursing.org also recently recognized Blinn as one of the top programs in the state.

Recently, the Texas Board of Nursing announced that all 89 members of the Blinn College District Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) Program Class of 2020 passed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) on the first attempt. Blinn was one of just nine nursing programs statewide to record a perfect pass rate in 2020. Across the State of Texas, the pass rate was 91%. Nationally, 86.76% of students passed the NCLEX-RN on the first attempt.

