Treat of the Day: Navasota daycare career day

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The future workforce of the Brazos Valley. A Bright Beginning Childcare in Navasota held career day on Thursday.

The tiny tots got all decked out in the uniforms and costumes of their dream jobs.

There were many professions represented like firefighters, mechanics, nurses, and doctors. Some had even bigger aspirations to be mommies, football players, princesses, and cheerleaders.

A Bright Beginning teaches children ranging from infants to Pre-K.

