Weekend Planner: Warmer with a scattered rain chance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a gloomy and drizzly Thursday, you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy into the weekend! A chance for scattered rain and showers sticks with us over the next several days, but still plenty of dry spots (and maybe even a few peaks of sunshine) to be found.

A scattered rain chance through the overnight and into early Friday will lead to an isolated chance for a few showers by the afternoon, with the heaviest of the activity looking to sit just north of the Brazos Valley. As Wednesday’s night’s stationary front retreats to the north, additional rounds of showers will be possible through a breezy Saturday with a warmer outlook throughout the weekend. Thermometers will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s Saturday and Sunday after topping off in the mid 60s Friday afternoon.

After topping off in the 60s Friday, the weekend features warmer temperatures and a scattered rain chance. (KBTX)

Through the first half of the weekend, any rain activity found will likely sit on the lighter end, with rainfall totals ranging from 0.10 - 0.50″ expected. As a cold front slides into Texas Sunday, moisture and energy ahead of the boundary will provide a better set up for additional showers and thunderstorms into early next week.

A cold front moving through the state Sunday will give us the chance to see additional showers and thunderstorms into early next week. (KBTX)

Keep checking back for updates over the next several days at KBTX.com and your PinPoint Weather App!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.