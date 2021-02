CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee boys basketball team lost to Weimar 55-50 Thursday night in a Class 2A area round playoff game at Caldwell High School.

The Panthers end the season with a record of 15-6. Weimar improves to 19-4. The Wildcats advance to face Schulenburg in a regional quarterfinal game.

