Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Lavender

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lavender is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 26, 2021. The two-year-old cutie is described as an outgoing cat who loves to explore.

“We don’t know much about her, but she did come in as a stray and has been adjusting well to living in the building with other cats,” said Leiha White with Aggieland Humane Society. “She will make a great addition to someone’s family.”

Lavender is scheduled to be spayed on Wednesday. She will be available to go home with her new family then. If you’re interested in adopting this sweet girl, you can fill out the adoption form online here or at the shelter during regular business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.