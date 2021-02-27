Advertisement

Aggies beat Baylor in Round Rock Classic

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat Baylor 12-4 Friday night in the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond.

Mikey Hoehner got the Aggies on the scoreboard in the top of the second inning with a two run home run to left field to give Texas A&M a 2-0 lead. The Aggies never trailed in the game. Will Frizzell hit a two run home run in the fifth inning. It was Frizzell’s sixth home run of the season.

Dustin Saenz started on the mound for Texas A&M and got the win. He went 5.2 innings giving up three runs on nine hits and striking out five. Chandler Jozwiak struck out four batters in 2.1 innings of work.

The Aggies will return to action Saturday to face Oklahoma in their second game in the Round Rock Classic. First pitch for the Aggies and Sooners is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Dell Diamond.

