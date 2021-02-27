Brazos County health officials seeing reinfections as COVID-19 cases increase again

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County health officials are seeing residents become reinfected by COVID-19 as just one of the trends following a recent increase in case numbers.

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says reinfections are also happening across the country.

“The reality is we’ve seen reinfections from this,” said Dr. Sullivan. “People who have the virus do get it again. It’s not abnormal. Most people won’t get reinfected and can have immunity anywhere up to eight months.”

When it comes to case count increases, Sullivan says the Health District, labs, testing sites, and residents are all playing catch up. With last week’s historic ice storm, testing sites shut down across the state and many residents stayed indoors.

“We are coming out at a very uncharacteristic week of weather-related issues, where individuals weren’t being tested as much as they would’ve been. Also during that time, a lot of individuals were indoors much more than they would’ve been,” said Sullivan.

Even with higher case counts and the active case counts once again rising, Dr. Sullivan says he remains optimistic when it comes to vaccination efforts.

“I’ve been very encouraged to see how many people are interested in getting the vaccine,” said Sullivan. “With the new vaccines being approved by the FDA and the ones that we have, I’m very optimistic. Plus, with more recent vaccines that are one shot, as opposed to two shots series, we have plenty of reasons for optimism. But the key here is patience through the rest of this.”

These efforts could lead to what many are saying could be the first step towards a new normal, herd immunity.

“The cases we’ve had, we have to multiply that by the magnitude of maybe four, maybe ten, of how many people have actually been infected by this virus,” said Sullivan. “So when we add those two numbers together, how many I’ve actually been infected, and how many have been vaccinated, that’s where we start to get to that herd immunity.”

