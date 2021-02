BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan and Copperas Cove boys soccer teams finished regulation play tied 1-1. The Vikings picked up an extra point winning penalty kicks 9-8. Bryan is now 5-2-2 in district 12-6A play.

Alex Vasilakis scored Bryan’s goal in regulation time. Kendric Steward scored for Copperas Cove.

