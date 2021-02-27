Advertisement

Bryan baseball team opens 2021 season with two game split

(KBTX)
By James Dillard
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas - The Viking Baseball team opened the 2021 season with a split on day two of the Brazos Valley Invitational.

In game one the Vikings defeated Huntsville 4-1 with Mason Ruiz picking up the win striking out 10. Marco Sanchez picked up the save.

The leading hitters for the Vikings in game one were Jack Blackburn, Kyle Kubicheck, Andres Dejesus and Kyle Turner.

The Vikings lost game 2 losing to Willis 5-4. The leading hitters for the Vikings were Kyle Kubicheck. He went 2-4 with 2 doubles. Jack Blackburn was 1-2.

The Vikings are back in action on Saturday morning to host Hutto at 11:00 a.m. and Montgomery at 1:30 p.m.

Most Read

Jonathan Bridges, arrested 02/25/21
College Station police identify suspect in five hour standoff
Bryan police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 1100 block of S Texas Avenue. A...
Bryan police identify fatal stabbing suspect, victim
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming “pretty soon”
A vehicle catches fire on Highway 6 early Friday morning
Highway 6 traffic back open in south Brazos County after vehicle fire
Benjamin Molina, 38
Suspected drug dealer arrested with $8,000 in cash

Latest News

College Station advanced to Regional Final with win over Richmond Foster
Texas A&M Softball
Walls, Herzog Guide Softball to 9-5 Win Over Tulsa
Texas A&M Softball
Walls, Herzog Guide Softball to 9-5 Win Over Tulsa
Milano High School product Timothy Demeritt Junior is the 2021 SWAC Indoor 400 meter champion....
Milano’s Demeritt Jr. claims SWAC 400 meter title for Prairie View A&M