Bryan baseball team opens 2021 season with two game split

BRYAN, Texas - The Viking Baseball team opened the 2021 season with a split on day two of the Brazos Valley Invitational.

In game one the Vikings defeated Huntsville 4-1 with Mason Ruiz picking up the win striking out 10. Marco Sanchez picked up the save.

The leading hitters for the Vikings in game one were Jack Blackburn, Kyle Kubicheck, Andres Dejesus and Kyle Turner.

The Vikings lost game 2 losing to Willis 5-4. The leading hitters for the Vikings were Kyle Kubicheck. He went 2-4 with 2 doubles. Jack Blackburn was 1-2.

The Vikings are back in action on Saturday morning to host Hutto at 11:00 a.m. and Montgomery at 1:30 p.m.