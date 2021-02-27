College Station advanced to Regional Final with win over Richmond Foster

KATY, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls basketball team beat Richmond Foster 55-45 Friday night in a Class 5A Regional Semifinal game at the Merrell Center.

Jaeden McMillin led College Station in scoring with 15 points. Na’layjah Johnson scored 14 points for the Lady Cougars. Jayden Davenport finished with 13 points. Aliyah Collins scored 10 points. Kaiya Wynn led Foster in scoring with 22 points.

College Station advances to face the winner of the Beaumont United vs Pflugerville Hendrickson game that will be played on Saturday.

