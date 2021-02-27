Advertisement

College Station Cougars beat A&M Consolidated in ‘Same Town’ baseball showdown

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars beat rival A&M Consolidated 8-2 Friday night at Travis Park during day two play of the Brazos Valley Invitational.

The Cougars will get on the board in the second inning as Danny Virgil hits a solo shot over the fence in right for a 1-0 lead.

In the 3rd College Station will extend their lead to 4-0. Rylan Urbonzick doubles in Blake Jones and Josh Alexander. College Station goes onto win it 8-2.

