College Station Lady Cougars blank Magnolia West 6-0

The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team defeated Magnolia West 6-0 Friday night at Cougar Field to improve to 8-1 in district play and 13-3-2 overall.

Kelsey Slater put the Cougs up by one with a goal from the perimeter at the 34:08 mark of the first half. Fifteen minutes in, Simmy Ghosh laid off a nice ball to Kylie McRaven, whose goal gave the Cougs a 2-0 lead.

The Cougs went up 3-0 when Shaley Lewis’ shot was redirected into the goal by a Magnolia West defender. Just before halftime, Sarah Del Rio followed up a shot by Kalan Breedlove to give the Cougs a 4-0 lead at the half.

Slater and McRaven scored 2nd half goals for the Cougs with Simmy Ghosh and Lauren Hanik picking up assists.

The JV defeated Magnolia West 8-0 to improve to 9-0 in district play, 12-1-1 overall.

Cougar goals were scored by Reese Maxwell (3), Taylor Jennings (2), Jillian Burns, Cassie Watt, and Celeste Arellano. Jennings and Burns had assists for the Cougs. Next action for the Cougs will be Tuesday against A&M Consolidated at Tigerland.