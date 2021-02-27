Advertisement

Crockett falls in Regional Quarterfinals to Lorena 56-52

The Lorena Leopards come from behind to defeat Crockett 56-52 in the regional quarterfinal...
The Lorena Leopards come from behind to defeat Crockett 56-52 in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Crockett boys’ basketball team lost to Lorena 56-52 in the 3A Region III quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Cougar Gym.

Crockett was led by DJ Walker with 17 points (all in the 1st half), and Ty White added 13 points. Graham Goolsby and Vrail George III paced the Leopards with 17 points each. The Bulldogs built a 36-28 lead at halftime and led by 10 multiple times in the third quarter. Lorena used cut the lead 45-40 heading into the 4th quarter. The Leopards tied the game at 48 after a Khi Ritchie layup. George then hit a three-pointer late in the 4th quarter to give the Leopards their first lead of the half 51-48, and they never gave up the lead down the stretch.

Crockett’s season comes to an end with a 15-6 overall record. Lorena improves to 24-4 and advances to the 3A Region III semifinals.

