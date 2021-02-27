Advertisement

Local custom t-shirt store selling shirts to raise money for local charities following winter storm

Blessings on Blessings custom shirts in College Station is donating half of the sales money to local charities.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local custom t-shirt store in College Station is selling shirts to donate half the proceeds to some local charities.

Tancey Houston owns Blessings on Blessings, a new custom t-shirt shop right outside of Post Oak Mall. She said when last week’s winter storm was over, she knew she needed to do something to help out.

So, she created a t-shirt that says, “Proud member of the Snovid survival club.” The shirt costs $25 and half of that money will be donated to the United Way, local food bank, and local charities.

Houston says this last year has been something that we have all been through as a community, and so she wants to make sure we can all continue to support one another. They are hoping to sell at least 1,000 shirts.

“In some way or in some fashion, all of us have been impacted by COVID-19 and the winter storm,” said Houston. “It might not have been directly, but mentally, or a family member, friend. So everyone can be involved, and no one is left behind.”

The store is located outside of Post Oak Mall near Casa Ole. They are open Monday through Sunday.

Local custom t-shirt store selling shirts to raise money for local charities following winter storm
Brazos County Health officials seeing reinfections as COVID-19 cases increase once again