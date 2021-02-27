Advertisement

Milano’s Demeritt Jr. claims SWAC 400 meter title for Prairie View A&M

Milano High School product Timothy Demeritt Junior is the 2021 SWAC Indoor 400 meter champion....
Milano High School product Timothy Demeritt Junior is the 2021 SWAC Indoor 400 meter champion. The Prairie View A&M junior hit the finish line in 48.90 seconds this week during the 2021 SWAC Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex.
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KBTX) - Milano High School product Timothy Demeritt Junior is the new SWAC Indoor 400 Meter Champion. The Prairie View A&M junior hit the finish line in 48.90 seconds this week during the 2021 SWAC Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex.

The Panthers swept the event with Nasir Pate coming in second and Damon Cobbs finishing third.

Timothy picked up a second medal at the meet running the first leg in the Panthers’ 4x400 meter relay that came in third place.

