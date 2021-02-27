Rudder tops Hutto in Brazos Valley Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder baseball team beat Hutto 4-2 on Friday in the Brazos Valley Invitational. The Rangers improve to 3-0 on the season.

Chris Benavidez was the winning pitcher for Rudder. Brayton Davis got the save for the Rangers.

Trent Tompkins went 1-2 in the game and drove in a pair of runs for Rudder. Logan Bosley went 1-3 and drove in a run. Jaice Garcia went 2-3 for the Rangers.

Rudder will return to action Saturday morning to host Montgomery. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

