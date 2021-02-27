Advertisement

Rudder tops Hutto in Brazos Valley Invitational

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder baseball team beat Hutto 4-2 on Friday in the Brazos Valley Invitational. The Rangers improve to 3-0 on the season.

Chris Benavidez was the winning pitcher for Rudder. Brayton Davis got the save for the Rangers.

Trent Tompkins went 1-2 in the game and drove in a pair of runs for Rudder. Logan Bosley went 1-3 and drove in a run. Jaice Garcia went 2-3 for the Rangers.

Rudder will return to action Saturday morning to host Montgomery. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Bridges, arrested 02/25/21
College Station police identify suspect in five hour standoff
Bryan police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 1100 block of S Texas Avenue. A...
Bryan police identify fatal stabbing suspect, victim
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming “pretty soon”
Benjamin Molina, 38
Suspected drug dealer arrested with $8,000 in cash
Jordan Lester left her home around 11 p.m. on Feb. 24.
CSPD: Missing teen found safe

Latest News

College Station advanced to Regional Final with win over Richmond Foster
Texas A&M Baseball
Aggies beat Baylor in Round Rock Classic
College Station Cougars beat A&M Consolidated in ‘Same Town’ baseball showdown
Bryan and Copperas Cove play to 1-1 draw
Bryan and Copperas Cove play to 1-1 draw